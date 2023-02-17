Director Of Education Visits Loreto Convent School

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2023 .

Loreto Convent welcomed the Director of Education, Keri Scott, to the school.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Headteacher, Mrs Napoli gave Ms Scott a tour of the school where she was able to get a snapshot of teaching and learning at Loreto. Ms Scott was impressed with the lessons that she dropped in on. She enjoyed seeing our Nursery pupils sing, P.E. lessons in our wonderful sports hall, our Year 3 pupils presenting poetry, and a Year 6 Robotics and Literacy Lesson.