British Forces Gibraltar Welcomes HMS Scott For Maintenance

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2023 .

British Forces Gibraltar are delighted to have HMS SCOTT’s alongside His Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar. The ship will be conducting maintenance and a watch handover whilst alongside.

Built as an ocean survey vessel, HMS SCOTT was specially designed to carry the modern High Resolution Multi Beam Sonar System (HRMBSS). This echo sounder is capable of collecting depth information over a strip of the seabed several kilometres wide.



Since her last visit to Gibraltar in November 22, HMS SCOTT has scanned a further 100,000km2 of ocean floor (5 times the size of Wales or 14,700 times the size of Gibraltar). HMS SCOTT is the largest survey vessel in Western Europe, and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy. Named after the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott, she also has an auxiliary role as a command platform for mine counter measures vessels.



HMS SCOTT’s Commanding Officer, Commander Harrison said: “We’re delighted to be back here in Gibraltar. We always receive a very warm welcome. Since deploying from the UK in July last year, we’ve had a very successful survey period. Indeed, last year we achieved the most successful year in the ship’s history – collecting more data than ever before. This is all down to the diligence and professionalism of my fantastic crew. We will conduct maintenance and re-store while here in Gibraltar, to get ready for the next phase of our deployment.”



HMS SCOTT will be conducting maintenance in GIBDOCK shortly. GIBDOCK draws on Gibraltar’s rich heritage of marine engineering to offer a world-leading Ship Repair and conversion facility from its key geographical location at the entrance to the Mediterranean.



