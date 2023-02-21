GPLM Welcomes Motion For Paid Miscarriage Leave

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement (GPLM) has congratulated the Gibraltar Parliament for unanimously supporting the motion for the provision of paid leave following the miscarriage of children under the age of 24 weeks.

A spokesperson for the group said “it is important that the devastating grief experienced by parents is recognised, regardless of the age and size of their child. This is an important step in the right direction in recognising the value and dignity of each human life at all stages of development.



“It is crucial that grieving parents be allowed to mourn their loss and be reassured their feelings and reactions are normal and necessary for healing after their loss.



“We take this opportunity to extend our condolences to all those parents who have suffered a loss.”