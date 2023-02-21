Celebrating World Book Day - A Week of Events at the JMH Library

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

World Book Day will once again be celebrated with numerous initiatives and events by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The popular day will be marked at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 2nd March, focusing on Alice in Wonderland by C.S. Lewis. The Hall will play host to schools throughout the day with pupils treated to a variety of activities aimed at exploring the story and text. Storytelling from the library with props and fancy dress promises to entertain, with an art workshop by artist Naomi Duarte and a drama activity by teacher and dancer Zoe Bishop all relating to the book, part of the day’s activities.



A public storytelling session will also feature at the JMH at 4:30pm, where youngsters will be treated to the rabbit hole experience and some other highlights. Booking is essential please call 200 78000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as places are limited.



Book reviews from a cross section of people in the community will also feature during the week in a bid to share and promote the love of literature, books and reading.



The week will also see a BorrowBox Open Day on Tuesday 28th of February at the library featuring more on the eBooks and eAudiobook app. Almost a year since it launched, the app has attracted just under 400 members with a continued interest in the app. The public can find out more about all the features, which now includes eMagazines and how they can personalise their user experience. Members of staff will be available between 9am-7pm to help with any queries and to offer information if you haven’t already subscribed. It is a free resource available to all members of the Library.



These events will be hosted in the recently refurbished Library spaces which we hope our members will enjoy. We take this opportunity to thank the staff for all their hard work in this project.



For more details, please contact the development unit on 20040843 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





