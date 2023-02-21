A Heartfelt Welcome to the Care Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel and the Minister for Health and Care Albert Isola were warmly welcomed to several Care Agency premises last Thursday.

Their first stop was Waterport Terraces Day Centre for the Elderly where they were greeted by clients and even participated in their Valentine’s Week games and activities. Secondly, they visited St Bernadette’s Resource Centre where they met service users and staff carrying out a variety of sessions, such as living skills, well-being and computer skills.



Handmade gifts were also created and presented to His Excellency and Minister Isola as a token of appreciation.



At the Care Agency’s Social Services Main Office, the Governor and Minister Isola met the Children’s and Adults Social Work Team as well as Therapeutic Counsellors and representatives from the Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation Service.



Minister Isola, commented: “It was an absolute pleasure to witness the professionalism of our team across the many services we provide, and the joy they bring to our clients. His Excellency and I were hugely impressed by the extent of the services and quality of care we are able to provide our community with.”





