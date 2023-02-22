Nesting Season Starts - Public Advised To Undertake Vegetation Works Outside March-August Period

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

The Department of Environment would like to advise the general public that the ‘Bird Nesting Season’ is now upon us - it is officially between March and mid-August. It is recommended that vegetation works (tree or hedge cutting) are done outside of the nesting season. The busiest time for nesting birds is between March and the 30th June and this of course varies according to species.

The Department says that horticultural and private contractors must aim to avoid impact to nesting birds and infringement of the Nature Protection Act, 1991.



A statement continued: “If the works are deemed unavoidable, for example, on public health and safety grounds, the department would require a pre works survey to be carried out by a suitably competent person.



“For further information on the Bird Nesting Season or any other dendrology related queries, please contact the Department of the Environment and Climate Change on Tel: 20071633 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”