SNAG And Beatrice Hair And Beauty Announce Sensory Friendly Salon Sessions

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

SNAG and Beatrice Hair and Beauty have announced that they will be offering sensory friendly salon sessions for individuals with supported needs and sensory processing difficulties and their families.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG and Beatrice Hair and Beauty are excited to announce that they have both worked very hard on a collaboration which is aimed at Offering Low Sensory Environments for individuals with supported needs and sensory processing difficulties and their families, and an opportunity for them to access sensory friendly salon sessions.

The salon will be closed to the general public during certain hours on specified dates and hours during the month, and we will aim to create an environment that suits the needs of the individual to provide a safe, low-stimulation environment that will put people at ease and give them the opportunity to access these services. Individuals with supported needs such as Autism, ADHD and many other conditions that affect sensory processing, may find the experience of visiting a hair salon extremely overwhelming, and this initiative aims to try and bridge this gap to try and support them and their families by making this experience both more accessible and comfortable.

SNAG and Beatrice Hair and Beauty have invested in this initiative by providing support tools such as appropriate fidget toys and visual materials to assist individuals in their preparation before attending their sessions, we welcome all donors who wish to collaborate with us on this.

If you feel that you or your child would benefit from the facilitation of one of these sensory friendly sessions, please contact SNAG for more details and a full price list on: 00350 54063798