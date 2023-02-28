Miss Teen Gibraltar To Attend Miss Teen Universe Pageant

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2023 .

Miss Teen Gibraltar, Charlize Buhagiar, will represent the Gibraltar tonight at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

Charlize has been in Madrid since last week, competing in different preliminary competitions, Swimwear, Evening Gown and National Costume.

Tonight is the Grand Final of Miss Teen Universe. We want to wish Charlize all the success in the competition, although she has already made Gibraltar proud.