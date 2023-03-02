Government: Savings Bank Funds to Generate “Long-term Returns and Benefits”

The Government says it understands the concerns raised by the GSD about using Savings Bank funds for the new National Football Stadium project. However, it also says it believes that this project is a “worthwhile investment for Gibraltar's future”, as it will provide a modern and accessible venue for our national football team, as well as creating new opportunities for tourism, commerce and housing.

A statement ended: “The Savings Bank funds are not being spent irresponsibly or wastefully, but rather being used to generate long-term returns and benefits for Gibraltar and its people. We have ensured that the project meets all the necessary legal and financial requirements, and that it will not compromise the security or stability of the Savings Bank. We invite the GSD to engage constructively with us on this matter, rather than resorting to scaremongering and misinformation.”