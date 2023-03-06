Women In Enterprise To Launch Lean In Program/Peer Support Groups On International Women’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2023 .

This year the GFSB Women In Enterprise (WIE) will be hosting an International Women’s Day Breakfast with the kind support of Trusted Novus Bank, which will be opened by Minister Samantha Sacramento.

The event will launch the Lean In program/Peer Support Groups in Gibraltar “creating space for peer mentorship, camaraderie and support, providing its members with the resources they need to navigate bias, grow their leadership skills and lean into their strengths.”

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme is #EmbraceEquity.

In exploring this theme, we are encouraged to: Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge gender equality and collectively we can #EmbraceEquity’

As a business network the GFSB WIE recognises that more and more we are working in a digital and technological world. The United Nations 2023 IWD Theme is focusing on: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”

The UN recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. Additionally, this theme aims to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

It will focus on:

Inclusion- ensuring every voice is given the opportunity to contribute to the discourse;

Action- providing the opportunity to brainstorm and create goals for the progress of equity and gender parity in our businesses, workplaces and homes;

Empowerment- enabling participants to create connections and networks for mentoring, support and personal development; and

Inspiration- giving every participant the opportunity to share their experiences. We hope to inspire each other with our stories and ideas.

We hope to learn together, to value our differences, show support and empathy for those around us.

Join us and commit to co-creating a kinder, more tolerant business community that lifts, empowers, includes and celebrates people from diverse backgrounds and skillsets. Let us work towards maintaining gender inclusive language and behaviours in our digital and in-person interactions.

Anyone who shares this vision and wants to add their voice to this important discussion is invited to attend this breakfast where we will actively focus on what we can each do as individuals to challenge bias, stereotypes and discrimination and work together to visualise a gender equal Gibraltar where our businesses are diverse, equitable and inclusive.

There is great power in coming together and everyone, both GFSB members and non members are invited to join us.

Let’s #EmbraceEquity

Date: 08th March

Time: 09:15 for a 09:30 start

Venue: Garrison Library

To register your attendance, please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






