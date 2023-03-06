Women In Enterprise To Launch Lean In Program/Peer Support Groups On International Women’s Day

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme is #EmbraceEquity. 

In exploring this theme, we are encouraged to: Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of  bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; where  difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge gender equality and collectively we  can #EmbraceEquity’  

As a business network the GFSB WIE recognises that more and more we are working in a  digital and technological world. The United Nations 2023 IWD Theme is focusing on: “DigitALL:  Innovation and technology for gender equality” 

The UN recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement  of transformative technology and digital education. Additionally, this theme aims to explore the  impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlight the  importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online  and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.  

This year the GFSB Women In Enterprise (WIE) will be hosting an International Women’s Day  Breakfast with the kind support of Trusted Novus Bank, which will be opened by The Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for Justice, Equality and Public Standards and  Regulations, at 9.30am. 

The event will launch the Lean In program/Peer Support Groups in Gibraltar creating space for  peer mentorship, camaraderie and support, providing its members with the resources they need  to navigate bias, grow their leadership skills and lean into their strengths. 

It will focus on: 

  • Inclusion- ensuring every voice is given the opportunity to contribute to the discourse;
  • Action- providing the opportunity to brainstorm and create goals for the progress of  equity and gender parity in our businesses, workplaces and homes; 
  • Empowerment- enabling participants to create connections and networks for mentoring,  support and personal development; and 
  • Inspiration- giving every participant the opportunity to share their experiences. We hope  to inspire each other with our stories and ideas.  

We hope to learn together, to value our differences, show support and empathy for those  around us.

 

Join us and commit to co-creating a kinder, more tolerant business community that lifts,  empowers, includes and celebrates people from diverse backgrounds and skillsets. Let us work  towards maintaining gender inclusive language and behaviours in our digital and in-person  interactions. 

Anyone who shares this vision and wants to add their voice to this important discussion is  invited to attend this breakfast where we will actively focus on what we can each do as  individuals to challenge bias, stereotypes and discrimination and work together to visualise a  gender equal Gibraltar where our businesses are diverse, equitable and inclusive.  

There is great power in coming together and everyone, both GFSB members and non members are invited to join us. 

 

Let’s #EmbraceEquity 

 

 

Date: 08th March

Time: 09:15 for a 09:30 start

Venue: Garrison Library

To register your attendance, please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



