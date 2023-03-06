British Forces Gibraltar Holds International Women’s Day Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2023 .

On Friday 3 March, British Forces Gibraltar held their own International Women’s Day Forum for their personnel.

Over sixty five people gathered in the Gibraltar Officers’ Mess to listen to various internal and external speakers who spoke about topics that related to their careers, before inviting the audience to ask the speakers questions.



The event was opened by Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, who welcomed the keynote speaker, Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento. Other speakers were Nancy Gomez from Citizens Advice Bureau, Bianca Yeo, a Holistic and Wellbeing Coach, Sharon Garcia from Piece of Cake Gibraltar, RAF Squadron Leader Rebecca Collins, and Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Marie Bocarisa and Moira Gomez.



Minister Sacramento said: “I am delighted to have been invited to deliver the first speech at the Ministry of Defence’s event to mark International Women’s Day. There are a record number of International Women’s Day events scheduled to take place this year and this is very telling of the appetite to move the gender equality agenda ahead.



“Addressing the issue of the under-representation of women is central to challenging the negative stereotypes and the unconscious bias that prevent women from their rightful place in the workplace and in wider society. I am very pleased, therefore, that this event has focused specifically on raising the profile and visibility of leading women in their respective fields. I know that the event has served to amplify women’s voices and allowed participants to engage in meaningful debate on a range of gender equality issues.”



