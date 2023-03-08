World Autism Acceptance Week 27th March - 2nd April

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2023 .

SNAG will be marking World Autism Acceptance Week with a series of events under the theme ‘All the colours of the Spectrum’.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The World Health Organisation estimates that worldwide, 1 in every 100 children has autism. The National Autistic Society in the UK believe that one in 100 people are autistic, which means more than 700,000 people in the UK. In Gibraltar, trends also reflect an increase in the number of individuals also being diagnosed with Autism.

Autism is a spectrum condition that affects people in different ways. Like all people, autistic people have their own unique strengths and weaknesses. It is crucial for the community to understand what Autism is, the challenges that Autistic people may face and to celebrate the strengths of Autistic individuals. Autism Acceptance Week is a yearly event which runs from the 27th of March to 2nd April and is a fantastic opportunity to both raise awareness and acceptance of Autism within our community.

SNAG will be marking World Autism Acceptance Week with a series of events under the theme ‘All the colours of the Spectrum’. These will include a series of “Spectrum Talks” and an inclusive family day event and collaborations with other NGOs!

We will be contacting local schools, businesses, establishments, and other local NGOs to invite them to take part in this acceptance week. We invite all members of the community to join in with their own ideas and take part in this week with us too. ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’ represents whatever you want it to represent, it can be bright, or not! You can wear what you like and what suits your mood and your sensory needs! We are on a mission to create a society that also works for Autistic people and all the many beautiful and unique colours of the spectrum.

Please stay tuned for details of the events organised by SNAG to mark World Autism Acceptance Week – ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’, which will be published shortly.