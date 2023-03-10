Gibraltar Defence Police Attend Coastal Skipper Course

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2023 .

Ten Gibraltar Defence Police Coxswains recently completed their RYA Coastal Skipper/Yacht Master offshore theory course with the local RYA teaching centre ‘Allabroad Sailing Academy’.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The qualifications the officers received are recognised by the UK Maritime and Coastguard agency as the UK’s National Standard and their use is required by the Defence Maritime Regulator.

The demanding course covered advanced skills in offshore and coastal navigation by day and night, pilotage and meteorology. The successful candidates will be continuing their professional development and undertake further RYA Training and additional Police Specific Training later on in the year.





