HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Announced As New Patron Of The Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2023 .

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award (the Award) have announced that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, will be the charity’s new Patron.

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

Following on from the recent news that The Prince Edward has been conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award (the Award) is delighted to announce that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh will be the charity’s new Patron.

The Duke takes on the patronages previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who founded the Award in 1956. The Duke has been a passionate supporter of the International Award and DofE UK for decades, achieving his own Gold Award in 1986. The Duke has been a Trustee of the DofE since 1988 and of the International Award since 2006. He became Chairman of Trustees for The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation in 2015.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh said: “Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA; it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time. Being asked to take on the role of Patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility. Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing The Award’s long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate. Above all, I hope to ensure the Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Stephen Peck, Interim Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award said:

“We are delighted by the news of The Duke’s patronage. He has always been exceptionally dedicated to the Award; a champion of non-formal education and how it can make a life changing impact to young people all over the world.

Like our Founder, The Duke believes in the potential of young people and the power they have to create a bright future for themselves and make a difference in their communities. On behalf of the 130+ countries delivering the Award, we are excited to continue working closely with The Duke as the Award continues to reach more young people around the world.”

Michael Pizzarello, National Director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar said:

“This is wonderful news. Having met and worked with HRH I know that he cares deeply for the Award and the work we do with young people, and it is only fitting that he takes on the role of Patron. On behalf of all of us involved locally, our heartiest congratulations to the Duke.”

Never more needed

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global, non-formal education and learning

framework which challenges young people to develop new skills, get physically active, learn

about teamwork and leadership through Adventurous Journey and volunteer within their community. It is run in schools, colleges, clubs and community organisations, hospitals and

prisons, in more than 130 countries.

The Duke becomes Patron of the International Award and DofE UK as young people across the world face an uncertain and challenging future. Having been among the hardest hit by the pandemic’s impacts, they are coping with the effects of lost education and record levels of mental ill-health while negotiating soaring living costs.

Under his patronage, the International Award will continue its work to give as many young people as possible the life-changing chance to do their Award – expanding its reach across internationally into the most deprived areas, and working to remove barriers for marginalised young people, including those with special educational needs and disabilities and those in prison and young offender institutions.





