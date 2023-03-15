Kitchen Studios Present: El Patio

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2023 .

Kitchen Studios are returning to the Galería Manolo Alés in La Línea de la Concepción's Casa de la Cultura for a second exhibition. Centred around the theme of El Patio this multi-disciplinary show will feature the work of eight local contemporary artists.

Following on from last year's theme of Memoria y Deseo (Memory and Desire), this year's theme of El Patio looks to further promote cross-frontier relations, and find common ground by exploring themes of nostalgia, familiarity, intergenerational warmth and one's inner child, providing artists with a chance to explore this now somewhat bygone patio culture.

The exhibition opens this Friday the 17th of March at 8pm at the Galeria Manolo Alés in Plaza Fariñas and will remain until the 14th of April.

