World Book Day 2023 At Westside School

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2023 .

Westside School’s English Department held their traditional fundraising event for the EV Foundation during World Book Day this year on March 2nd, raising just over £400 for the local charity.

Funds were raised as part of a non-uniform day where pupils could choose to dress up as a literary character and take part in the annual costume competition. Prizes for the competitions were generously donated by local companies Tramonti Pizzeria, Mamma Mia Pizzeria, The Scented Garden, Thai Orchid Spa, My Wines and The Art Box. Prizes were awarded for best pupil individual and group entries.

This year also saw a high standard of entries from teachers participating in the costume competition, with pupils voting for the winners in this category.

The English Department’s Award for flair in costume design, commitment to World Book Day and for pure style, was given to the Modern Foreign Languages department whose group costume depicted Carmen by Prosper Merimee.

On World Book Day Westside’s English department also worked with St Paul’s School to host Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils who were able to showcase their costumes to classes from Years 7 to Year 13, as well as pass on the message of kindness they learned from their focus book ‘Bloom’ by Anne Booth.

Additionally,the winners of Westside’s pupil costume competition visited St Paul’s Nursery classes to show children their creative costumes and discuss these with them.

The collaboration was empowering for younger learners who were given the opportunity to discuss their ideas, and enjoyable for Westside pupils as they were able to discuss World Book Day with their much younger counterparts, as well as reflect on their own learning journey from lower primary school to the secondary sector.

In keeping with the three main overarching themes for Key Stage 3 English at Westside: Identity, Genre and Power, pupils carried out a creative task where they designed ‘The Book of Me’. To reinforce the school’s values of recycling and engaging in sustainable practices, pupils worked with cereal or biscuit boxes that they brought in from home.

They then designed and decorated these to craft a book cover and blurb that showcased values, goals or ideas personal to them. These have now been displayed in school as a permanent feature.



