Labour MPs Briefed On Gibraltar Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo took the opportunity of a visit to London to brief Labour Members of Parliament, Shadow spokespeople, Committee Chairs and Prospective Parliamentary Candidates.

A statement from the Government follows below:

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who was there for the separate ongoing treaty negotiations, and the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola, who was there for separate meetings with HM Treasury.

The meetings centered on exchanging views with Labour Party MPs and decision-makers on the developing negotiations with the European Union as well as wider political issues as they affect Gibraltar.

Those briefed included Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, Shadow Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty MP and Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock MP. The Chief Minister also addressed a working lunch for Labour MPs and there was a reception in the House of Lords in the evening.

The visit to the Westminster Parliament included a courtesy call on the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, himself a great friend of Gibraltar and Chancellor of the University.

Minister Isola took over the briefings during the early afternoon session when Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia left to meet the Foreign Secretary and the UK negotiating team.





