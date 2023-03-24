GCS Educational Initiatives, Art & Library Tours

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Development Team, working on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has had a busy few weeks, delivering on educational initiatives in collaboration with a number of schools.

St Joseph’s Upper Primary Year 3s visited the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery for an interactive session. The students learnt about the artists and building, and completed some fun sheets that required them to look closely at the details in the artworks on show. The tour at the City Hall saw them appreciate many of the heritage works which highlight former views and buildings in Gibraltar, different art styles, and a variety of subject matter.



The John Mackintosh Hall Library welcomed pupils from Governor’s Meadow First School. The Year 2s were excited to learn how many books are in the Library, also playing fun games to understand the Dewey Decimal system, the ordering system for non-fiction books. Storytelling focused on books highlighting our differences and other conditions as the school marked neurodiversity week. This proved to be a fun session, that also saw the children choose their own books and explore the different options in the recently refurbished venue.



St Bernard’s First School opted for a Street Art Mural walk, taking the students on a walking adventure through different streets and areas of Gibraltar. The youngsters were able to learn about the inspiration behind each mural and other issues and factors related to street art. The session proved valuable for the students who learnt to appreciate the artwork and buildings some which they encounter on their daily trips to school. This was a fun and interactive session focusing on Gibraltar’s culture, history and heritage.



For more information please contact the GCS Development team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.