Tunnel Control Room Operators Trained To UK And EU Standards

Written by YGTV Team on 29 March 2023 .

The Tunnel Control Room Operators have completed a comprehensive 4-week training programme from a UK specialist Tunnel Operational Safety Training company.

A statement from Government follows below:

The rigorous, hands-on programme is aligned with the core principles ofthe UKRoad Tunnel Safety Regulations and EU road tunnel safety directives. Operators have been trained in critical tunnel management activities, such as traffic and incident management, dynamic risk assessment, tunnel related life safety engineering systems, and Joint Emergency Service Interoperability Programme (JESIP) major incident management principles.

As part of the training syllabus, operators have undertaken mandatory practical and theory assessments and taken part in joint exercises with emergency services to prove they can operate safely and are competent in the foundation principles of tunnel operations.

The Control Room Operators will also be core participants in the Multi-Agency Live Exercise scheduled for Wednesday 29th March.