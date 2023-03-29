Bishop’s Fitzgerald School Well-Being Day

Bishop’s Fitzgerald school enjoyed a jam-packed day of activities during their well-being day.

All children took part in a 20-minute fitness session where they got a good taste of a toned-down HITT session, which resulted in lots of red faces! Next they tried their hand at gardening, taking home soil pots with cress seeds that will begin to sprout in the next few days. Dramatherapy saw them role-play and enjoy teamwork in the sunny playground. Then came the tasting session where children had the chance to taste raw vegetables and fresh fruit and make the decision if they liked the flavour or not. The 'sugar in foods' workshop was an eye-opener for children as well as the staff. Bags of sugar were attached to each food wrapper including drink cans and cartons, showing how much each contained.

GibSams also participated, sharing the work they do for the community and introducing the 'buddy bench' concept. The newly painted and designed buddy benches - the winning designs from 2019’s well-being day - so the children were extremely excited about this! These colour the school’s playground today, a collaboration project with the Y12 art students at Bayside Comprehensive School.

The day also marked the start of a month's challenge for children to be more active than usual. Each class has been provided with pedometers to measure the number of steps they take in a day. Every class has an aim of reaching a place in the world of their choice by adding the class' steps taken in the month. Last but not least, every child will complete a questionnaire about their general well being. An exhilarating day for all!

Head Teacher Mrs Lianne Parral said: ‘I would like to thank our pupils for being so enthusiastic on the day, the staff for working as a team to enjoy the success of the day as well as our guests who worked tirelessly:

Public Health - Mr K Pozo and team

Reshape and Rumble - Ms A Jones

Gibraltar Botanical Gardens - Ms E Ulloa Chaura and Mr A Abrines

Dramatherapy - Ms N Robinson

GibSams - Mr N Borge and team.’



