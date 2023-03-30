Mayor’s Awards Ceremony 2023

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony was held on 29th March 2023. His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister attended the Ceremony held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Chief Minister delivered a speech congratulating each recipient individually.

Following nominations from members of the public and endorsed by the Awards Board, His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, conferred thirteen Mayor’s Award as follows:

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over sixty years,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Anthony Almeida

For her work within HM Prison Service, which led to the functionality of the Prison Female Unit, as well as her voluntary work in the Gibraltar Scouts Association,

Mayor’s Award to Ms Eileen Barcio

For his voluntary years of service as a musician in the local community, including his regular performances for our senior citizens amongst other charitable work,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Francis Patrick Chipolina

For voluntarily transforming the Catholic Community Centre into a usable community building amongst many other charitable projects,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Francis Christian Debono

For performing CPR whilst off duty on a member of the public on the 27th August 2022 at Catalan Bay, her swift and selfless actions ensuring the person’s life was saved,

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Nadine Dellipiani

For running Bishop Healy Home for Girls, providing a home environment for the residents and for personally being a positive influence in their lives from a young age,

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Janet Federico

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over forty years,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Anthony C Galliano

For establishing and maintaining links in Gibraltar for the Scottish Community, and for raising funds for numerous charities through the annual Burns Night tradition,

Mayor’s Award to Mr John Honeyman

For founding Action for Housing in 1981 and his commitment to the organisation to present day,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Henry Pinna

For her voluntary work for theCitizen’s Advice Bureau over twenty years, assisting Arabic speaking members of the community as an interpreter and translator, giving support and invaluable guidance,

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Assia Tarfous

For his campaigning over the years for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, his efforts directly resulting in achieving the legalisation of homosexuality in Gibraltar in 1993,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Charles A Trico

For dedicating fifty years to protecting Gibraltar’s natural history and heritage and creating the first Artificial Reef in Europe in 1974, a project which still continues today,

Mayor’s Award to Dr Eric Shaw

For his forty years of service and dedication to the Gibraltar Scouts Association,

Posthumous Mayor’s Award to Mr Charles Collinson

His Worship was honoured to present the Awards to such deserving individuals who he and the Board felt had gone above and beyond in so many different areas. He felt privileged to meet the recipients and their guests in a ceremony focusing on the good people do in Gibraltar to benefit our community.

The award to Dr Eric Shaw was collected by Mrs Lillian Shaw as Dr Shaw sadly passed away earlier in the month. His Worship had notified Dr Shaw he had been conferred the Award and he was extremely proud and happy to receive it.

His Worship presented Mrs Yvette Collinson with a posthumous award for her late husband Mr Charles Collinson. His Worship knew Mr Collinson and his work personally from his time in the Scouts as a child and was very pleased to recognise Mr Collinson in this way.

In conclusion His Worship thanked the public for taking the time to nominate people they felt were worthy of an Award. The recipients are people who do not seek out reward or recognition for their good deeds and His Worship was delighted to be able to recognise them on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.





