Mayor’s Awards Ceremony 2023

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony was held on 29th March 2023. His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister attended the Ceremony held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall. 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Chief Minister delivered a speech congratulating each recipient individually.  

Following nominations from members of the public and endorsed by the Awards Board, His  Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, conferred thirteen Mayor’s Award as follows: 

 

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over sixty years,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Anthony Almeida 

 

For her work within HM Prison Service, which led to the functionality of the Prison Female Unit, as  well as her voluntary work in the Gibraltar Scouts Association, 

Mayor’s Award to Ms Eileen Barcio 

 

For his voluntary years of service as a musician in the local community, including his regular  performances for our senior citizens amongst other charitable work,  

Mayor’s Award to Mr Francis Patrick Chipolina  

 

For voluntarily transforming the Catholic Community Centre into a usable community building  amongst many other charitable projects, 

Mayor’s Award to Mr Francis Christian Debono 

 

For performing CPR whilst off duty on a member of the public on the 27th August 2022 at Catalan  Bay, her swift and selfless actions ensuring the person’s life was saved, 

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Nadine Dellipiani 

 

For running Bishop Healy Home for Girls, providing a home environment for the residents and for  personally being a positive influence in their lives from a young age, 

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Janet Federico 

 

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over forty years,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Anthony C Galliano

 

For establishing and maintaining links in Gibraltar for the Scottish Community, and for raising funds  for numerous charities through the annual Burns Night tradition, 

Mayor’s Award to Mr John Honeyman 

 

For founding Action for Housing in 1981 and his commitment to the organisation to present day,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Henry Pinna 

 

For her voluntary work for theCitizen’s Advice Bureau over twenty years, assisting Arabic speaking  members of the community as an interpreter and translator, giving support and invaluable  guidance, 

Mayor’s Award to Mrs Assia Tarfous 

 

For his campaigning over the years for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, his efforts directly  resulting in achieving the legalisation of homosexuality in Gibraltar in 1993,

Mayor’s Award to Mr Charles A Trico 

 

For dedicating fifty years to protecting Gibraltar’s natural history and heritage and creating the first  Artificial Reef in Europe in 1974, a project which still continues today, 

Mayor’s Award to Dr Eric Shaw 

 

For his forty years of service and dedication to the Gibraltar Scouts Association,

Posthumous Mayor’s Award to Mr Charles Collinson 

 

His Worship was honoured to present the Awards to such deserving individuals who he and the  Board felt had gone above and beyond in so many different areas. He felt privileged to meet the  recipients and their guests in a ceremony focusing on the good people do in Gibraltar to benefit our  community. 

The award to Dr Eric Shaw was collected by Mrs Lillian Shaw as Dr Shaw sadly passed away earlier  in the month. His Worship had notified Dr Shaw he had been conferred the Award and he was  extremely proud and happy to receive it. 

His Worship presented Mrs Yvette Collinson with a posthumous award for her late husband Mr  Charles Collinson. His Worship knew Mr Collinson and his work personally from his time in the  Scouts as a child and was very pleased to recognise Mr Collinson in this way. 

In conclusion His Worship thanked the public for taking the time to nominate people they felt were  worthy of an Award. The recipients are people who do not seek out reward or recognition for their  good deeds and His Worship was delighted to be able to recognise them on behalf of the people of  Gibraltar.



