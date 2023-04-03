Care Agency Training Delivered By Mark Naylor

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

The Care Agency organized and received a two-day highly complex training which took place on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd March 2023.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The training was delivered by Mark Naylor, an Independent Forensic Nurse Consultant Specialist Advisor to The Care Quality Commission in the UK and a Clinical Expert Reviewer for NHS England.

The training involved a two-day workshop for front line practitioners who carry out direct practice impacting work with sexual offenders and victims. The interactive workshop was facilitated by a range of teaching and interaction methodology including case studies, cycle of offending and relapse prevention frameworks. Importantly, the participants were also encouraged to reflect on their own professional and personal needs when working with sexual offenders.

Members from the RGP and His Majesty’s Prison public protection units as well as the Probation Service were invited to enhance the concept of multi-disciplinary work in this very complex area.

CEO of the Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas, said: “It is important that this specialist training is delivered to support our key front line workers, especially those working in psychology, therapy and social work.”





