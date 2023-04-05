HMS Protector Arrives In Gibraltar

British Forces Gibraltar recently welcomed HMS Protector which arrived in His Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar on Monday.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

HMS Protector (A173), affectionately known as the Royal Navy’s (RN) ‘Swiss Army Knife’ is  the RN’s Ice Patrol Ship. She sails the waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere  and is deployed for 330 days a year.  

The Plymouth-based survey ship has been splitting her time between the hemispheres – from boreal summers venturing into the Arctic to austral summers working in her more  traditional realm of the Antarctic Peninsula. 

The ship spends four to six weeks at a time – known as a work period – conducting survey  work to update charts, working with British and international scientists delivering supplies,  supporting research, moving people and equipment around, as well as collecting scientific  data. 

During HMS Protector’s routine visit to Gibraltar, she will host several tours including inviting  The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and The University of Gibraltar to take a look on board and  meet the crew. 



