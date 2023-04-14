Hassans Top-Ranked In All Practice Areas In Legal 500 EMEA 2023

Hassans is pleased to announce that it has once again achieved top tier rankings in all areas covered by Legal 500 EMEA.

The guide, which has been researching law firms across 80 countries in the region since 1991, ranks firms based purely on merit and feedback from valued clients and peers, providing a benchmarked client service standard which we work hard to maintain.

Hassans is the sole leader in five out of the 11 sections including Corporate, Commercial and M&A (‘the size of the operation and the number of lawyers/specialists in the practice is unique in Gibraltar’), Private Client (‘outstanding – very well networked firm’), Real Estate and Construction (‘very strong practice…market leading’), Shipping (‘noted for its dedication, wealth of experience, specialization…a multi-layered approach which means that there is always continuity at all times), and Tax

(‘Hassans…leaves me at ease and grounded in safety, they definitely articulate my goals and create a plan for a success’).

Amongst the remaining top tier listings are Banking and Finance (‘very strong banking practice firm with innovative individuals’), Dispute Resolution (‘litigation experience is incredibly strong, staff used at appropriate grades. The partner can be reached at any time, and proactive communication is excellent’), FinTech (‘they are unique in the market in their ability to advise on fintech and crypto activities’), Gambling Law (‘at the forefront of the latest developments in international gambling law’) and Technology, Media and Telecoms (‘very good team spirit and good lawyers who actively try to help and think along with the client’).

The firm has a total of 32 lawyers mentioned for their standout contribution to respective practices with many listed in multiple practice sections.

Hall of Fame lawyers include James Levy CBE KC, Lewis Baglietto KC, Nigel Feetham KC, Peter Montegriffo KC, Michael Castiel, Javier Chincotta, Valerie Holliday.

Leading Individuals include Daniel Feetham KC, Abigail Cornelio, Nicholas Howard, Grahame Jackson, James Lasry, Vikram Nagrani, Aaron Payas, Anthony Provasoli.

Next Generation Partners include Ian Farrell, Andrew Montegriffo, Gemma Vasquez. Rising Stars include Darren Martinez, Meera Aswani, Jeremy Requena.

Also receiving notable mention are Gillian Guzman KC, Moses Anahory, Francis Carreras, Yvonne Chu, Ian Felice, Tim Garcia, Karl Ghio, Isaac Levy, Stephanie Acris and Louise Federico.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner and ranked in the Hall of Fame, commented:

“We are delighted that we have been recognised as leading in all sections once again this year. We are very thankful to our loyal clients for taking the time to provide independent feedback to the legal directories year on year. Congratulations to all our lawyers listed and the teams that support them.”

The full rankings for Gibraltar can be seen here: https://www.legal500.com/c/gibraltar/