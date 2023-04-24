May Day Celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

Unite the Union and M.A.G (Musicians Association of Gibraltar) have confirmed the arrangements for May Day 2023 which this year has been organised in close collaboration between both organisations.

The May Day event will commence at 2.30pm. Speakers followed by live music from a number of bands and artists. There will also be entertainment for children including a jumping castle, donut and slush puppy machines.



In addition to the May Day celebrations, there will be a march of the Morrisons strikers from the store at 1.30pm to the Piazza. Unite says that May Day 2023 is “a real opportunity to pay tribute to the brave strikers in Morrisons as their fight, which is our fight, continues.”



The union and MAG urge the public to join them on Workers Day and encourage, friends and family to attend too.



