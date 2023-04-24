Westside Students Visit GDP Police Dogs

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

Five Westside School students visited the Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section as part of a study programme this month.

During their visit, the students were able to have a look around the kennels and the free run training area where they met various police dogs and got an insight into life as a dog handler.



The Gibraltar Defence Police have recently received three new police dogs, all German Shepherds, which come into service once they have finished their training.



