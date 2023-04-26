Gibraltar National Book Council Meets Researchers

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2023 .

The Gibraltar National Book Council, chaired by Minister for Culture John Cortes, met last week with academics Prof Elena Seoane from the University of Vigo and Prof Cristina Suarez-Gomez from the University of the Balearic Islands to discuss research into Gibraltar’s languages and develop ideas and proposals to promote Gibraltarian Literature and Llanito. Also discussed was the forthcoming publication on linguistic biographies.

Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes, commented: “It is now clear to all that the Government is committed to preserving our multilingual culture. Understanding our language and culture is key to achieving this. I am very pleased to support all academic research into our language, and the Book Council will continue to work hard to help promote Gibraltarian writing.”





