Unite's May Day Message - The Cost Of Living Continues To Bite

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2023 .

Below follows the May Day message from Unite the Union:

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, in advance of the May Day celebrations have highlighted the cost of living crisis as the single biggest issue across both the public and private sectors. Rising prices against a backdrop of pay restraint or sub-inflationary increases are hitting the pockets of union members living and working in Gibraltar.

In addition to this, whilst real progress has been made in respect of tackling employment insecurity, the multitude of issues linked to the use of Zero Hours Contracts continue to cause significant challenges for workers both financially and in terms of job security.

The May 2023 celebrations have been arranged in close collaboration with the Musician’s Union who will be providing a number of bands and artists as entertainment, there will also be activities for children as well as speakers. In addition the union’s members in Morrison’s will march from the store at 1.30pm and will head to the Piazza for the beginning of the celebrations.

Unite Gibraltar stated: “The record high Index of Retail Prices (IRP) and spiralling costs have placed real financial pressure on working people in Gibraltar across the public and private sectors. Whilst the union has been successful in negotiating a numbers of competitive pay awards in the private sector, we have seen three consecutive years of no cost of living increase in the public sector, increases that are also important in driving pay awards in the private sector.

“We are also experiencing extraordinary industrial action in Morrison’s Gibraltar where our members have been on strike for three months against what is a significant real terms cut in pay. We will be utilising May Day to mark their bravery in taking such prolonged industrial action in their fight for fair pay. The union’s continued support for our members in Morrison’s is unwavering.

“Job insecurity also remains a prominent issue and the significant challenges presented by the use of Zero Hours Contracts have to be addressed, where workers have no certainty of working hours and income despite making important contributions to employers. Unite will be setting our sights on positively tackling the scourge of these contracts through the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

“May Day also of course provides the opportunity to look back on the year just gone and the achievements that have been secured by our members and representatives. At May Day 2022 the call was made to finally introduce into law the trade union recognition regulations and Unite were delighted to see this achieved in January of this year. Private sector members who want the union to collectively bargain for them now have a statutory mechanism to achieve this. We have also seen the largest, single membership engagement exercise in recent years in terms of the public sector pay ballot in 2023, connecting with members across the whole of the public sector and achieving a resounding turnout and positive ballot result to drive the cost of living campaign.

“There is of course much work to be done, but we look forward to celebrating International Workers’ Day with members, their families and friends at the Piazza from 2.30pm on Monday 1st May”.