Barzilai Foundation Awards Bursaries To University ‘Access To Nursing’ Students

The University of Gibraltar and the Barzilai Foundation have collaborated to facilitate access  to education and career paths through a bursary for students in financial need enrolled in the University’s Access to Nursing course.  

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The Access to Nursing Course is designed for students who do not necessarily have the entry  requirements to join the BSc Adult Nursing and typically work in a healthcare setting. By  providing a path to undergraduate education and subsequent employment in a high-need  field, the bursary aims to create financial stability for recipients by allowing access to further  career opportunities. This first cohort to receive bursaries consists of 12 recipients who  demonstrated a passion to change their circumstance through education. 

“Each of our recipients shows a passion to help others, many of them already doing that in  their work or personal lives,” said Brandon Sosa, CEO of the Barzilai Foundation. “We’re  thrilled to help them get past the obstacles that have been blocking them from further pursuing  that passion.” 

Krystle Robba, Registrar of the University of Gibraltar, added, “It gives me great pleasure to  announce the first class of recipients of this bursary. The University focuses on driving  employability, and it is great to have this bursary, which will assist these students in their  study and career path.”  

“We know that education is a critical tool to improving people’s social mobility, but for the  people that need it the most, it feels the least attainable,” said Sosa. “With this bursary, we’re  knocking down that wall. These students are embarking on a better life for themselves and  their families. It’s an incredibly unique opportunity, for them and for us to be able to help.” 

Barzilai Foundation 

The Barzilai Foundation was founded on the recognition that circumstances beyond an  individual's control can jeopardize their security and limit opportunities, regardless of their  hard work and efforts. As such, the foundation is committed to assisting those facing such  challenges with point in time support. 

The foundation endeavours to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive community of individuals  who embody resilience and fortitude. By leveraging impact initiatives and community  partnerships, the Barzilai Foundation strives to empower individuals to enhance their quality  of life.

University of Gibraltar  

The University of Gibraltar is a UK-aligned degree-awarding higher education institution,  established by the Government of Gibraltar through the University of Gibraltar Act 2015. The  University achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher  Education (QAA) in 2022. 

The Access to Nursing course, which launched in January 2022, is an accelerated course  designed to provide students with the foundation of academic skills and knowledge necessary  to meet the entry requirements of the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing programme.  

Find out more about the Access to Nursing course here:  

https://www.unigib.edu.gi/courses/undergraduate/access-to-nursing/ 



