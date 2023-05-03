Barzilai Foundation Awards Bursaries To University ‘Access To Nursing’ Students

The University of Gibraltar and the Barzilai Foundation have collaborated to facilitate access to education and career paths through a bursary for students in financial need enrolled in the University’s Access to Nursing course.

The Access to Nursing Course is designed for students who do not necessarily have the entry requirements to join the BSc Adult Nursing and typically work in a healthcare setting. By providing a path to undergraduate education and subsequent employment in a high-need field, the bursary aims to create financial stability for recipients by allowing access to further career opportunities. This first cohort to receive bursaries consists of 12 recipients who demonstrated a passion to change their circumstance through education.

“Each of our recipients shows a passion to help others, many of them already doing that in their work or personal lives,” said Brandon Sosa, CEO of the Barzilai Foundation. “We’re thrilled to help them get past the obstacles that have been blocking them from further pursuing that passion.”

Krystle Robba, Registrar of the University of Gibraltar, added, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the first class of recipients of this bursary. The University focuses on driving employability, and it is great to have this bursary, which will assist these students in their study and career path.”

“We know that education is a critical tool to improving people’s social mobility, but for the people that need it the most, it feels the least attainable,” said Sosa. “With this bursary, we’re knocking down that wall. These students are embarking on a better life for themselves and their families. It’s an incredibly unique opportunity, for them and for us to be able to help.”

Barzilai Foundation

The Barzilai Foundation was founded on the recognition that circumstances beyond an individual's control can jeopardize their security and limit opportunities, regardless of their hard work and efforts. As such, the foundation is committed to assisting those facing such challenges with point in time support.

The foundation endeavours to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive community of individuals who embody resilience and fortitude. By leveraging impact initiatives and community partnerships, the Barzilai Foundation strives to empower individuals to enhance their quality of life.

University of Gibraltar

The University of Gibraltar is a UK-aligned degree-awarding higher education institution, established by the Government of Gibraltar through the University of Gibraltar Act 2015. The University achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) in 2022.

The Access to Nursing course, which launched in January 2022, is an accelerated course designed to provide students with the foundation of academic skills and knowledge necessary to meet the entry requirements of the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing programme.

Find out more about the Access to Nursing course here:

https://www.unigib.edu.gi/courses/undergraduate/access-to-nursing/





