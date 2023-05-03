Gibraltar Jewish Community To Add Special Prayer Of Thanksgiving To Mark Coronation

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Jewish Community says this weekend an additional special prayer of thanksgiving to mark the coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will be recited in all Synagogues.

A statement from the Gibraltar Jewish Community follows below:

Every week, the Jewish Community recites a prayer for the Royal Family during the Shabbat morning service. This weekend an additional special prayer of thanksgiving to mark the coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will be recited in all Synagogues.

The prayer, composed by the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, will also be recited in all synagogues of the United Kingdom and commonwealth countries.

Later this month, the Jewish Community of Gibraltar will be holding a special service of thanksgiving for the Coronation in one of their main synagogues.