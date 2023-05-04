Nautilus Project Support YE Group 'Bundle Of Gib"
The Nautilus Project are supporting the Young Enterprise group 'Bundle of Gib'.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
The Nautilus Project are delighted to be supporting the Young Enterprise group Bundle of Gib promoting sustainability whilst boosting the economy, encouraging the community to purchase locally.
We wish team ALASKO the best of luck at the upcoming YE finals and have thoroughly enjoyed preparing their Nautilus Sustainable Bundles available via https://bundleofgib.com/
We appreciate their championing the Charity's environmental journey at our recent events, Earth Day 102nd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean and the Orcinus App Launch.
