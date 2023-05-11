Laguna Youth Club Residential

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

Last weekend a group of young people from Laguna Youth Club took part in an overnight residential at the Europa Retreat Centre.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The group of 11-14 year olds have been planning their upcoming multi-purpose trip to the UKwhich is being funded by the Luce Foundation.

This overnight residential was all about team building and group bonding with some focus on planning their activities in the UK, walking routes and safety aspects of being away from home.

Team building games included trust games, a scavenger hunt and karaoke.

The group will be leaving to UK on Wednesday 7th June to an outdoor activity centre in the vicinity of New Forest National Park before exploring the sights of London.

The Gibraltar Youth Service have worked in collaboration with the Luce Foundation for two decades and have always enjoyed receiving funding for outdoor education opportunities for young people in the age range of 11-15 year olds.

The Youth Service is very excited about this UK opportunity.





