Notre Dame School Raises Over £300 For SNAG

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

Notre Dame School recently participated in SNAG's 'All the Colours of the Spectrum' Autism Acceptance Week and donated £310 to the group.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

Notre Dame School took part in SNAGs ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’ Autism Acceptance Week during the month of April.

They carried out assemblies in school and invited children to attend school dressed in bright colours.

They have very generously collected an incredible amount of voluntary donations making a grand total of £310, which we are extremely grateful for.

A massive thank you to the staff, students, and families of Notre Dame school for all your hard work, and your continued support!