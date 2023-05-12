Gibraltar Defence Police Conduct Firearms Requalification

Gibraltar Defence Police Officers are currently conducting their annual qualification shoot at Ash Ranges in Aldershot, United Kingdom.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The deployment of officers to the UK, to conduct their College of Policing qualification shoot, shows the commitment from the GDP/MOD to maintain the officers to College of Policing standard.

During the course, the officers conducted various practices using Carbine Weapons Systems where officers had to meet a score in order to complete their qualification shoot.

Gibraltar Defence Police Firearms Department said: “It has proven to be a big logistical task, to coordinate and carry out the transfer of equipment and personnel from Gib to the UK.

“This exercise has also proven, how quickly and efficiently the GDP firearm officers can be re-deployed and transferred to different locations at short notice, so as to provide collaboration and assistance to other law enforcement agencies.”





