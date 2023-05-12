Gibraltar/ Tangier Exchange, Music Video Recording

Gibraltar and its links with Morocco continue to be embraced as part of an ongoing cultural exchange with the creation of a song and music video. The track which has been a couple of years in the making since the initiative was first explored, is in the final stages of production and will be launched in Tangier next month. The initiative by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and the JM Memorial Foundation has seen involvement from different groups and individuals.

Last week Moroccan musician Ismael Jaouhari part of the group Meridya was on the Rock for filming where he met with local musicians Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne who are part of the collaboration. The track will feature vocals in three languages to represent the cultural diversity of Gibraltar with the lyrics highlighting many of the links shared. The video will highlight some of Gibraltar’s landmarks and its community, filming in Tangier will also reflect this with our musicians travelling over for this.

The last phase of the exchange will feature a weekend of cultural and artistic events which will take place at the Donabo Gardens in Tangier, 9th-11th June. This will see workshops and presentations as part of the trip.Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the GCS Development Unit as bookings are currently being organised.



