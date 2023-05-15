Freedom of the City For Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2023 .

The Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar will be conferred upon the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS).

The conferment was moved by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and was unanimously approved at the Session of Parliament held on 30th July 2021.



The ceremony will take place at John Mackintosh Square on Wednesday 24th May 2023 at 6pm. The Conferment will be carried out by His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr Christian Santos.



