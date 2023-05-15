New Ambulance and Rapid Response Vehicle For GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority has recently invested in procuring a new Frontline Emergency Ambulance. In addition, the Peter J Isola Foundation has donated a Rapid Response Vehicle. These two vehicles will significantly assist the Ambulance Service with the renewal program of its fleet.

The new Renault Traffic vehicle suitable for the unique needs of Gibraltar has been converted into a modern emergency Ambulance equipped with the latest clinical and operational equipment. This includes manual handling devices, such as the latest bariatric hydraulic striker stretcher with its own self-loading mechanism, which allows for enhanced capability to safely and more effectively convey patients.



The Mitsubishi Eclipse which will provide for a second Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) in the GHA’s fleet will give the Ambulance Service additional resilience. Rapid Response Vehicles are specifically designed to reach the patient as soon as possible. RRVs are staffed by a Paramedic who is qualified to administer immediate lifesaving treatment at the scene, such as defibrillation, airway protection and drug administration. These vehicles are sent out to a patient ahead of an ambulance to start emergency lifesaving treatment as soon as possible. This highly recognised method of delivering early clinical intervention is a significant enhancement to the response the GHA provides.



GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, commented: ‘The introduction of these two state of the art vehicles is a great step forward for the GHA. They will ensure that our Ambulance personnel can undertake their clinical duties in the latest well equipped emergency vehicles. Our staff are eager to start using the new vehicles which will ensure that patients and their relatives receive the best possibleresponse,further enhancing the magnificent service our ambulance service provides to our community.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘These vehicles are a fantastic addition to the fleet. In particular, the Rapid Response Vehicle will significantly enhance the already excellent response of the Ambulance Service, and on behalf of the people of Gibraltar extend sincere thanks to the Peter J Isola Foundation for this generous donation.’



