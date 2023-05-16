Cycling Fundraiser In Support Of Cancer Research

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is organising a cycling event at the John Mackintosh Hall on Friday 19th May.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The initiative is aimed at raising funds for Cancer Research, with GCS having put together a team, under the name Culture Crusaders, for this year’s 24-hour relay event which will be held in June.

GCS encourages the public to come and support, with their donations going towards this very worthy cause. Staff members will be taking turns on stationary bikes during the day, around their work commitments, cycling from 9:30am-4pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, CEO Seamus Byrne said:

‘GCS is not only committed to delivering a cultural programme but also to supporting community initiatives and events. Through our participation in the relay, we a supporting a very worthy cause that is close to many at GCS. The Culture Crusaders want to garner support for the relay, raising awareness and giving its fundraising a push with this cycling event.

I take this opportunity to thank all involved and Peak Gym for the loan of the bikes.'






