Annual Wing Field Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2023 .

Cadets from No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn recently returned from a whirlwind visit to the UK, where they joined their counterparts from 26 other Squadrons from their Wing to take part in the Annual Wing Field Weekend.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Travelling from Gibraltar, they made their way to Wretham Camp in Norfolk. Following a briefing on the first night, they were plunged into a round robin of activities, beginning with raft building and river crossing at 8 o’clock on Saturday morning.

Cadet Corporal Dylan Rivero was one of the cadets on the activity said: “It didn’t go quite to plan,” he added, “the plan was to build a raft and get to the other side, but we didn’t get very far before we ended up swimming. The temperature of the water was a bit of a shock.’

The cadets completed a further 4 activities, including first aid and archery, before receiving pre-flight training and having the opportunity of flying a circuit on a glider simulator followed by field craft exercise, clay shooting and a STEM challenge on Sunday.

On completion of the activities, cadets were mustered in the hangar, where they were addressed by Officer Commanding Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, Wing Commander Jason Allen, who thanked them for the best Wing Field Weekend ever.

Once dismissed, the cadets travelled to RAF Wittering which was their home for the next two nights.

On Monday morning they set off for the RAF central gliding school, RAF Syerston in Flintham, Newark where they were given a safety briefing and then moved to the airfield where they each had 2 launches on the Grob Viking T.MK1 glider, which is used by the Air Cadet organisation to give basic gliding training to cadets.

“It was amazing!” exclaimed Cadet Hannah Caward-Madeira as she completed her second flight. “The first flight was a familiarisation flight where the pilot went over what we had learnt on Saturday evening. On the second flight, I was allowed to take control and fly. It was awesome, I want to become a pilot.”

No2 Overseas Squadron’s Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Caward said: “It has been a great weekend of activities for those fortunate enough to attend.

“They have worked well as a team and taken everything in their stride, even the early morning swim! The highlight of the weekend for all of them has been gaining their Blue

Gliding Wings. The cadets were even given a tour of the cockpit by the British Airways pilots on our return journey.”







