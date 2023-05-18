ERG/AOP Meets With RGP Commissioner

18 May 2023

Equality Rights Group/ Action on Poverty has expressed satisfaction following their meeting with RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger.

A statement from ERG/AOP follows below:

In a public statement today, Equality Rights Group (ERG)/Action on Poverty (AOP) expressed satisfaction following its meeting with RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger.

'Executive representatives Felix Alvarez, Darren Olivero, and Matthew Turnock acknowledged an atmosphere 'which can only be defined as a very valuable conversation on a number of mutually important issues. It's opportunities like this for Civil Society-Public Authority dialogue that makes a very real difference!

' In turn, it's a characteristic of the activism ERG/AOP adopts in pursuing effective progress through forthright and honest dialogue and understanding,' the statement closes.