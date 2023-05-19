SNAG Presents Plaque To The Sunborn

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2023 .

A presentation was held earlier this week at the Sunborn Hotel where The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) presented the Sunborn and their Staff with a Glass Presentation Plaque in recognition of all their support and their continued efforts to ensure that they "foster and create inclusivity, acceptance, and kindness all throughout the year".

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG wanted to express their most sincere gratitude to the Sunborn Hotel for their continued support. SNAG works closely with the Sunborn and holds events for the people it supports in this magnificent establishment. The attention to detail, kindness and dedication always shown by the Sunborn and their staff to both the NGO and the people who attend these events is always exemplary and provides unforgettable experiences for everyone who attends.

The Glass Presentation Plaque reads:

‘Sunborn Hotel and Staff. Your acts of kindness may look small, but their impact on the people we support is enormous. Thank you. The Special Needs Action Group.’

This was received by a member of staff who shared a personal story. She is the mother of a young boy who was diagnosed with Autism at a very tender age. She expressed that today was a day of pride and honour, of having been blessed with the child that she has, and for having been selected to receive the plaque on behalf of her employer. She expressed the deepest pride in being part of an establishment who through their social and corporate responsibility do so much to ensure that they are inclusive and play their part in helping NGO’s do what they do.

Thank you to this incredible lady for sharing her story with all those in attendance today and thank you to the Sunborn and their staff for everything you do to support us all throughout the year!