British Forces Personnel Participate In CBF Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2023 .

Over 50 personnel took part in the annual Commander British Forces Cup on the 17 of May, where teams from the Royal Navy, RAF Gibraltar and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment battled it out to be this year’s winner.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Participants gathered in Devil’s Tower Camp and Four Corners, utilising the fantastic sports facilities in both locations, to take part in sports such as tennis, football, water polo, swimming, super teams, paddleboard racing on Western Beach and a good old-fashioned game of tug of war.

The one-day competition, which was opened by Commodore Tom Guy, provides the Armed Forces with a great opportunity to come together and represent their respective units.

The final scores were in, and the Royal Navy came up trumps, winning the competition by a whopping total of 27 points.

WO2 Darren Hunt, from the Joint Physical Development Unit, said: “The level of competition was exceptional, and witnessing the dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship displayed by each participant was truly inspiring. Congratulations to the winners for their outstanding performance and well-deserved victory. Their hard work, perseverance, and commitment have set a commendable example for all of us.”





