New Ultrasound Machine In A&E

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

The introduction of an ultrasound machine housed within the GHA’s A&E department will assist in focusing the management for many emergency conditions and in turn reduce lengthy patient waits and acute inpatient stays, by allowing more appropriate patient disposal and treatments, according to the GHA.

A statement continued: “The practice of emergency medicine has evolved from a triage station for the rest of the hospital to offering an accurate diagnostic service. Ultrasound machines are a powerful diagnostic tool and are frequently used to assist in facilitating invasive procedures in an emergency scenario.”



The GHA’s Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan said: “If a service is available during normal working hours, should we not strive to be able to provide it out of hours if urgently needed. Ultrasound in emergency medicine will act as a clinical decision support tool to provide a more rapid turnaround time. This has been made possible by our A&E clinicians and a very generous local benefactor in alignment with the GHA Emergency Department Strategy.”





