Freedom Of The City – Gibraltar Health Authority And Elderly Residential Services

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2023 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD conferred the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar upon the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS).

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The conferment was moved by The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, and was unanimously approved at the Session of Parliament held on 30th July 2021.

His Worship presented the Freedom Scroll to representatives of the GHA and ERS; Mrs Natasha Cerisola, Dr Antonio Marin, Dr Valerie Flores and Dr David Ballesteros at the ceremony which took place on Wednesday 24th May 2023, at John Mackintosh Square.

The GHA and ERS were conferred the highest honour that Parliament can bestow in recognition of the key role played by their staff during the global COVID-19 pandemic, with gratitude to all individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty in the face of the public health emergency.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, Chief Minister The Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, Minister for Health, The Hon Albert Isola MP, as well as other members of Parliament and dignitaries. Representatives and guests of the GHA and ERS were also present at John Mackintosh Square to witness this historic moment.

Following the ceremony, His Worship hosted guests at a private reception at City Hall, where The Chief Minister presented the GHA and ERS with the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour and Certificate.



