Freedom Of The City – Gibraltar Health Authority And Elderly Residential Services

Written by YGTV Team on .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD conferred the Freedom of the City of  Gibraltar upon the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS). 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The conferment was moved by The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, and was  unanimously approved at the Session of Parliament held on 30th July 2021. 

His Worship presented the Freedom Scroll to representatives of the GHA and ERS; Mrs  Natasha Cerisola, Dr Antonio Marin, Dr Valerie Flores and Dr David Ballesteros at the  ceremony which took place on Wednesday 24th May 2023, at John Mackintosh Square. 

The GHA and ERS were conferred the highest honour that Parliament can bestow in  recognition of the key role played by their staff during the global COVID-19 pandemic, with  gratitude to all individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty in the face of the  public health emergency. 

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel  KBE DL, Chief Minister The Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, Minister for Health, The Hon Albert  Isola MP, as well as other members of Parliament and dignitaries. Representatives and  guests of the GHA and ERS were also present at John Mackintosh Square to witness this  historic moment. 

Following the ceremony, His Worship hosted guests at a private reception at City Hall,  where The Chief Minister presented the GHA and ERS with the Gibraltar Medallion of  Honour and Certificate.


