Promotions In The Royal Gibraltar Police
The Royal Gibraltar Police has today announced promotions to the ranks of Inspector and Sergeant.
These promotions follow the Gibraltar Police Authority’s approval of recommendations made by two Interview Boards consisting of representatives from the Police Service, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.
Today’s promotions are especially significant as they include the promotion of Sgt Tanya McLeod to the rank of Inspector. Tanya is only the second female RGP officer ever to attain that rank.
Promotions to the rank of Inspector:
PS Philip Ackerley
PS Stewart Finegan
PS Tanya McLeod
Promotions to the rank of Police Sergeant:
PC 59 Radka Almeida
PC 233 Gavin Davidson
PC 101 Daniel Fendley
PC 65 Matthew Flowers
PC 125 Richard Guarnieri
PC 75 Byron Shute
Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said,
‘The standard at this year’s promotion boards was especially high with a large number of outstanding candidates at both ranks. I wish to thank members of the Interview Boards who were faced with some extremely difficult decisions.
‘I’d also like to congratulate each of the officers who were promoted and to sympathise with those who were not selected at this time.
‘I am sometimes asked, “Who would want to work for the RGP at the moment?” Well, the answer is that the Interview Boards were hugely impressed with all the promotion candidates – every single one of them was talented, ambitious and enthusiastic about their future in the RGP.
‘Well done to all those officers who have been promoted this week and I send my commiserations to those who, on this occasion, didn’t quite make it.’
PICS
Top: All promoted officers
Below: Photo of newly-promoted Sergeants (I – r): PS Gavin Davidson, PS Matthew Flowers, PS Daniel Fendley, PS Radka Almeida, PS Richard Guarnieri, PS Byron Shute
Bottom: Photo of newly promoted Inspectors ( l – r): Insp Stewart Finegan, Insp Philip Ackerley, Insp Tanya McLeod