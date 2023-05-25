Promotions In The Royal Gibraltar Police

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police has today announced promotions to the ranks of Inspector and Sergeant.

These promotions follow the Gibraltar Police Authority’s approval of recommendations made by two Interview Boards consisting of representatives from the Police Service, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.



Today’s promotions are especially significant as they include the promotion of Sgt Tanya McLeod to the rank of Inspector. Tanya is only the second female RGP officer ever to attain that rank.



Promotions to the rank of Inspector:



PS Philip Ackerley



PS Stewart Finegan



PS Tanya McLeod



Promotions to the rank of Police Sergeant:



PC 59 Radka Almeida



PC 233 Gavin Davidson



PC 101 Daniel Fendley



PC 65 Matthew Flowers



PC 125 Richard Guarnieri



PC 75 Byron Shute



Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said,



‘The standard at this year’s promotion boards was especially high with a large number of outstanding candidates at both ranks. I wish to thank members of the Interview Boards who were faced with some extremely difficult decisions.



‘I’d also like to congratulate each of the officers who were promoted and to sympathise with those who were not selected at this time.



‘I am sometimes asked, “Who would want to work for the RGP at the moment?” Well, the answer is that the Interview Boards were hugely impressed with all the promotion candidates – every single one of them was talented, ambitious and enthusiastic about their future in the RGP.



‘Well done to all those officers who have been promoted this week and I send my commiserations to those who, on this occasion, didn’t quite make it.’



PICS

Top: All promoted officers



Below: Photo of newly-promoted Sergeants (I – r): PS Gavin Davidson, PS Matthew Flowers, PS Daniel Fendley, PS Radka Almeida, PS Richard Guarnieri, PS Byron Shute

Bottom: Photo of newly promoted Inspectors ( l – r): Insp Stewart Finegan, Insp Philip Ackerley, Insp Tanya McLeod