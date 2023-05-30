Audrey Alecio Publishes First Novel: Fear The Neighbour

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2023 .

Audrey Alecio has recently launched her first novel "Fear the Neighbour". Part of the book sales will be donated to Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust aswell as Faith and Light.

A statement follows below:

Fear the Neighbour is an emotive and racy cliff hanger full of unexpected turns and secrets. It touches on death, guilt, redemption and empowerment.

Lauren, having come to terms with the death of her partner, moves away to start a new life for herself and her young daughter Georgia. She is wary of her neighbour, a strange man who lives alone in a large house.

Convinced that the neighbour is grooming Georgia, Lauren fearfully confides in Jason who has recently entered their lives.

Leading the case of Georgia’s disappearance is DI Steve Rand, a man weighted with guilt for his rejection of his son born with Downs. DI Rand is determined to find Georgia, and find her alive. A major manhunt ensues for the suspected, elusive abductor. But things are not what they seem.

Meanwhile there is an investigation going on of an unrelated case …. And a frantic race against time follows which DI Rand is desperate to win. But will he make it on time ….

About the Author

As a journalist Audrey held a weekly column for a number of years with the well-known local newspaper Panorama. She has also written for the Marbella Times Magazine. Once retired from the world of Private Banking she dedicated her time to writing her first novel. Currently she is also a Trustee of the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust. Additionally, she is an active member in Faith and Light, a group involved with people with learning disabilities. Audrey values family, friendship and kindness.

The book sells at £10.00. Part of the sales will be donated to the local Charities mentioned above, as they are both very close to her heart.

To obtain a copy of the Book please contact Audrey on 00 350 54029183.



