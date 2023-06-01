TNP Kickstart Nautilus Blue Week Celebrating World Oceans Day

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Awe and wonder at Camp Bay this morning as we kickstart our World Ocean Day events calendar in celebration of the Nautilus Blue Week.

Pupils from St Anne's had the opportunity to interact with some of our fascinating marine invertebrates through our catch, learn and release program.

This reconnection with nature is vital in order to instil a passion for our marine wildlife in our future generations who will in no doubt do so much better than we have in protecting our beautiful coastline.

Not all learning takes place in a classroom and the great outdoors in this small corner of the world we are blessed to call home, deserves our respect and protection.

Our thanks to the land team, Matvey, Desiree, Ryan, Melanie and Emily who joined our Marine Biologist for today's session.