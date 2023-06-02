New Bicycle Lane Available for Public Use This Afternoon

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2023 .

The Government says that the new bicycle lane running from the Southern Airport Barrier towards the Sundial Roundabout via Bayside Road will be available for public use later this afternoon.

This section of new bicycle lane will be the focus of tomorrow’s World Bicycle Day Bicycle Rally, which sets off from the Small Boats Marina at 10am. Everyone with a bicycle is encouraged to join 15 minutes prior to the start time and share this maiden ride.



All road users are requested to take care and be cautious as we become familiar with this new type of infrastructure. The bicycle lane is bidirectional and cyclists and PLET users must respect signs and pedestrian crossings.



This project forms part of the Active Travel Strategy, which follows on from Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. These areas have been landscaped and will continue to be embellished with plants in the following weeks. The pedestrian infrastructure has also been improved in places where possible, taking into consideration the planned construction work in the area in the near future. The bicycle lane will include a bicycle counter that will provide useful data as to bicycle lane usage, which will allow monitoring and evaluation over time.



The bicycle lane will be officially opened by the Chief Minister at a date to be announced shortly.



The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “This is a transport milestone for Gibraltar. Bicycle lanes have been in the planning for a very long time and it gives me great pleasure to be able to see this project coming to fruition. As of today, cyclists will have a safe and segregated stretch of cycle lane that will continue to grow over time as we extend it further. This is your cycle lane, enjoy it sensibly.



“I wish to thank my technical team at the Ministry of Transport who have been working very hard to realise this dream to provide a more liveable street and shared space within this area of Gibraltar. This is just a preview of the vast potential there is for Gibraltar’s future, and I look forward to seeing this network grow over time.”



