GFIA Holds Annual Gala Dinner

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) recently held it's annual Gala Dinner on June 1st at the Alameda Gardens.

A statement from GFIA follows below:

This year's event was attended by 160 prominent figures from the Funds and Investment sector, it was marked by remarkable achievements, philanthropic endeavors, and exciting collaborations.

The Venetian-themed Gala Dinner welcomed esteemed guests, including the Deputy Governor Marc Holland and the Honorable Albert Isola MP, Minister of Digital and Financial Services.

As a testament to the evening's grandeur, A.M Capurro partnered with Land Rover stood as the main sponsor of the Gala Dinner, lending their prestigious brand and support to the event. Their partnership added a touch of elegance, with several Land Rover vehicles prominently displayed amidst the captivating surroundings of the Alameda Gardens. John Capurro represented A.M Capurro at the event.

GFIA Chairperson James Lasry gave a speech thanking guests for attending the event and for their role in making the Association successful, he also expressed gratitude to James Tipping and Tim Haynes who will be retiring from their respective positions, for their exceptional contributions and unwavering support in the industry. In recognition of their dedication, GFIA is honoured to have granted them both life membership of the Association.

Each year GFIA invites a local charity to participate at the dinner. This year GFIA asked The Prostate Support Group Gibraltar. Joe Holliday, Representative for the charity, delivered a remarkable speech, shedding light on the impactful activities of the charity and emphasizing its significant role in the community and his own personal story with the disease. Raffle tickets were sold during the evening and we will be announcing the amount raised shortly, we thank everyone for their generous donations.

In addition to the charitable aspect of the event, GFIA took the opportunity to unveil its captivating promotional video titled "Why Gibraltar?" This video showcased the many advantages and opportunities that Gibraltar offers as a leading financial hub, captivating the attention of the attendees. You can see the video HERE.

Following the Gala Dinner, attendees were treated to an exclusive after-party at La Sala.

GFIA would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all its members for their unwavering support and participation in making the Gala Dinner an unforgettable evening and extend its sincere appreciation to A. M Capurro for their valued sponsorship, contributing to the success of the event.