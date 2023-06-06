GCS Summer Workshops And Activities

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is offering a cultural programme for young people this summer.

The activities include two art related workshops and a dance/ movement class from GEMA Gallery and the Fine Arts Gallery. These will be delivered by teachers Giovanna Garzon, Gabriella Martinez and Cristina Rodriguez who will be offering fun, creative and interactive sessions. Outdoor Storytelling sessions are also on offer and will be going on tour from some green outdoor spaces and cultural venues. These sessions delivered by our committed volunteers will be for youngsters aged 4-7. A two-day photography workshop by the Gibraltar Photographic Society has also been organised for students from the Gibraltar College who will learn the basics of taking a good photo and related skills.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will remain open through the summer months with a range of self-led activities on offer. Young people and children are encouraged to visit the Gallery which is based at the City Hall and explore the artwork on show through fun interactive worksheets and our discovery trail. Adults can also enjoy the artwork and find out more by using our QR codes available across the Gallery with our free Wi-Fi.

GCS will also be supporting The Mindspace Project with their ‘Summer Programme with a Difference’. The aim of the programme is to broaden children’s education about Gibraltar. They will be visiting different places of cultural interest as well as the GEMA and Mario Finlayson Galleries, with Street Art Mural walks part of the offering too. For more information on their programme please contact them directly on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Booking is essential. Please call 20043709 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.